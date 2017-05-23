BRIEF-UDG Healthcare raises FY guidance for constant currency diluted EPS by 2 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc

* Interim dividend of 3.58 cents per share

* H1 pretax profit 52.9 million usd

* HY IFRS revenue from continuing operations $578.9 million, up 8 percent

* Increasing its guidance for constant currency diluted EPS for year to 30 Sep 2017 by 2% to a range of between 15% and 18% ahead of last year

* While constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth was 29% in H1 2017, does not expect this growth rate to be representative of full year outcome

* Group is well positioned to deliver continued growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions

* Group expects to continue its 30+ year history of dividend growth in fy17

* Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.58c per share, a 5% increase on 2016 interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: