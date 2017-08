May 23 (Reuters) - Uex Corp

* UEX announces that ed boney is no longer chief financial officer (CFO") of company

* Roger Lemaitre, company's CEO, will act as interim CFO while company conducts an executive search to identify a permanent CFO

* Continuity in financial reporting in interim will be handled by company's manager of financial reporting, Valerie Chen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: