UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Biotec Pharmacon Asa:
* UK Drug Tariff rejects current Woulgan application
* Subsidiary Biotec Betaglucan has received negative feedback from uk drug tariff regarding application for reimbursement
* management are considering if there are grounds for an appeal in line with NHS' own guidelines
* UK Drug Tariff informed co that nhs has decided not to list woulgan because they consider evidence provided to be insufficient to document cost effectiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.