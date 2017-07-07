UPDATE 1-Austria plans to end Eurofighter programme early amid row with Airbus
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
July 7 Eli Lilly And Co
* UK Supreme Court rules in Lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents
* Eli Lilly and Co - UK Supreme Court also affirmed indirect infringement finding by UK Court of appeal
* Eli Lilly and Co - ruling came in case of Actavis V. Eli Lilly and Company
* Says full judgment is scheduled to be handed down on Wednesday, July 12, 2017
* Eli Lilly - Litigation relating to alternative salt forms of Alimta that Actavis's products infringe co's vitamin regimen patents in UK, France, Italy,Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems