6 months ago
BRIEF-UK to seek more information from Germany for possible probe into VW over emissions
February 20, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-UK to seek more information from Germany for possible probe into VW over emissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* Uk junior transport minister hayes says he will go to germany next month to meet german counterpart to request detailed technical information regarding volkswagen diesel emissions

* Uk junior transport minister says has continued to press the issue of compensation with volkswagen over cars in britain affected by diesel scandal

* Uk junior transport minister says vw has paid uk 1.1 million pounds, uk wants 0.9 million more over vehicle testing due to diesel scandal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

