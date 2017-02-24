BRIEF-JCR upgrades Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc's rating to "A+" and changes outlook to stable - JCR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
Feb 24 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* Investigating the anticipated acquisition by BT Group Plc, through its subsidiary BT (Netherlands) Holding BV, of IP Trade S.A
* Considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2kTW1Z0] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.