BRIEF-UK's CMA issues statement of objections to Merck's unit

May 23 (Reuters) - UK's Competition And Markets Authority:

* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)

* Provisionally found that MSD broke competition law by abusing its dominant position through a discount scheme for Remicade

* Sets out competition and markets authority's provisional decision MSD operated anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade

* "Proposes to find MSD and its ultimate parent company Merck & Co Inc jointly and severally liable for alleged infringement" Source text for Eikon: