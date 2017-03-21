FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA says to review 1995 undertakings related to housing industry group NHBC
March 21, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA says to review 1995 undertakings related to housing industry group NHBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* UK's CMA- To review long-standing undertakings relating to the National House-Building Council.

* UK's CMA- NHBC has now requested that the CMA review the undertakings given in 1995

* UK's CMA- NHBC argues that there is now more competition from other providers, housebuilders purchasing new home warranties now have greater choice

* UK's CMA- review will look at if there has been a change in circumstances which would justify the removal or variation of the undertakings

* UK's CMA- will not be considering wider issues relating to the NHBC as part of this review Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nwqQDH) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

