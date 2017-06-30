BRIEF-NP3 Fastigheter buys property portfolio in Luleå
* PROPERTY PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF 9 APARTMENTS AND ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Investigating the completed acquisition by Element Materials Technology Group Ltd of Exova Group Plc Link to press release: (bit.ly/2t7MBdh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lankan stocks rose to an 18-month high on Friday led by blue-chips as foreign buying continued, brokers said.