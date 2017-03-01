FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA proposes reforms to availability of information in UK Equity IPO process
March 1, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA proposes reforms to availability of information in UK Equity IPO process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - UK's FCA:

* UK's FCA proposes reforms to availability of information in UK equity IPO process

* Consultation paper proposes a package of policy measures intended to improve range and quality of information available to investors during IPO process

* Found analysts within non-syndicate banks and independent research providers generally lack access to information they need to produce research on IPOs

