BRIEF-UK's FCA proposes reforms to availability of information in UK Equity IPO process

March 1 (Reuters) - UK's FCA:

* UK's FCA proposes reforms to availability of information in UK equity IPO process

* Consultation paper proposes a package of policy measures intended to improve range and quality of information available to investors during IPO process

* Found analysts within non-syndicate banks and independent research providers generally lack access to information they need to produce research on IPOs