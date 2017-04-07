FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA says bans and fines two individuals for market abuse
April 7, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA says bans and fines two individuals for market abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority:

* Bans and fines two individuals for market abuse

* Banned, imposed financial penalties on two former employees of worldspreads ltd, which operated a spread betting business, collapsed in march 2012.

* Has fined WSL'S former chief financial officer, Niall o'Kelly, £11,900 and former financial controller, Lukhvir Thind, £105,000,

* Fines for engaging in market abuse and permanently banned them both from performing any function related to regulated activity (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

