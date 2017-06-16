June 16 UK Financial Conduct Authority
* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been
given inaccurate information in renewal documents
* Found Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in
renewal documents issued to some customers by publishing last
year's quoted premium
* Admiral will now make changes to ensure it is fully
compliant with FCA rules
* Currently assessing firms' implementation of these rules
to ensure that firms are giving customers clear and fair
disclosure on their renewal prices
Source text: bit.ly/2rnpHNq
Further company coverage: