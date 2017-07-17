BRIEF-UK's FCA sets out scope of Platforms Market Study

July 17 (Reuters) - UK's FCA:

* Sets out scope of investment platforms market study

* Will explore whether platforms help investors make good investment decisions and whether their investment solutions offer investors value for money​

* Will assess whether these relationships work in interests of investors​

* Will look at how platforms compete in practice and whether they use their bargaining power to get investors a good deal

* Aims to publish an interim report by summer 2018 which will set out preliminary conclusions and any potential remedies to address concerns​

* Will look at how platforms compete in practice and whether they use their bargaining power to get investors a good deal