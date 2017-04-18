FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-UK's House of Fraser says trading improved in March
April 18, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UK's House of Fraser says trading improved in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -

* UK's House of Fraser says volatility experienced throughout fiscal year 2017 has continued into the current financial year

* UK's House of Fraser - Whilst trading remained subdued in February, as witnessed across the retail sector, the group saw significant improvement in March, delivering a strong performance for the month ahead of expectations

* UK's House of Fraser 2016-17 total gross transaction value 1.3 billion stg in line with previous year, lfl sales growth (excluding VAT) 0.9 percent

* UK's House of Fraser 2016-17 profit before tax and exceptional items 3.4 million stg (2015-16 profit of 1.3 million stg) (London Newsroom)

