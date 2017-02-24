China stocks edge up in thin trading as key resistance looms
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.
Feb 24 UK's Ministry of Justice:
* Ministry of justice - Lord Chancellor would announce result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims on morning of 27 February Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
COLOMBO, Feb 28 The Sri Lankan rupee rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, helped by exporter dollar sales, but the gains were capped by concerns about possible further depreciation in the local currency in the absence of central bank guidance, dealers said.
* Co and its unit borgestad properties to sell 26,844 shares in Grenland Arena AS to kontorbygg AS