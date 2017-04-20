FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets out plans for improving access to Openreach's infrastructure
April 20, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets out plans for improving access to Openreach's infrastructure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Office of Communications(Ofcom):

* Opening BT's infrastructure for new fibre

* Set out detailed plans for improving access to openreach's infrastructure, making it cheaper and easier for competing providers to connect

* Plans will make it quicker and easier for BT's competitors to build their own fibre networks

* Expects to publish its final decisions in early 2018, with new rules taking effect on 1 April 2018

* Providers should be able to lay fibre using BT's ducts and poles as easily as bt itself, cost to bt for providing this access should be spread across all users

* Openreach must repair faulty infrastructure and clear blocked tunnels where necessary for providers to access them.

* Cos can lay fibre for consumers and large businesses, provided purpose of network is primarily to deliver broadband to homes and small offices

* BT should ensure capacity is available on its telegraph poles for additional fibre cables that connect buildings to a competitor's network

* Openreach will continue to develop a 'digital map' of its duct and pole network so competitors can plan new networks. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

