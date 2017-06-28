BRIEF-ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL says 2016 dividend record date is July 31
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 31, and cash div will be paid on Aug. 18
June 28 UK's OFCOM
* Launched a monitoring and enforcement programme in relation to the early termination charges imposed by CPS Source text:bit.ly/2tjTLO0
* Says Toshiba and Toshiba Memory Corp (TMC) filed a lawsuit against Western Digital Corp , a U.S. company, and its subsidiary Western Digital Technologies, Inc., under the reason of violation of Unfair Competition Prevention Law, and claiming compensation of 120 billion yen