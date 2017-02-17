Feb 17 UK's Serious Frauds Office:
* Charges David Ames of Harlequin Group
* David Ames, chairman of Harlequin Group of companies, with
three counts of fraud by abuse of position, contrary to section
1 of Fraud Act 2006
* Alleged activity occurred between January 2010 and June
2015
* Ames has been requisitioned to appear at Westminster
Magistrates' Court on march 22 2017.
* Sfo, together with Essex police, announced it was
investigating harlequin group of companies on March 5 2013. This
investigation continues.
