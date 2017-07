July 7 Ulric De Varens SA:

* ULRIC CREATIONS HAS IRREVOCABLY OFFERED ULRIC DE VARENS SHAREHOLDERS TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THEIR SHARES AT PRICE OF EUR 5.16 PER SHARE IN CONNECTION WITH TAKE-OVER BID

* ULRIC CREATIONS CURRENTLY HOLDS 7,587,014 SHARES OF THE COMPANY, REFLECTING 94.84% OF CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)