BRIEF-Ultimate Software Group reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

April 25 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc

* Ultimate reports q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $228.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Sees Q2 of 2017 recurring revenues of approximately $196 million

* Sees 2017 total revenues to increase approximately 24% over 2016

* Sees 2017 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 21%

* Sees Q2 of 2017 total revenues of approximately $228 million

* Sees recurring revenues to increase in excess of 25% over 2016 for year 2017