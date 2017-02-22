BRIEF-Ultra Clean reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ultra Clean Holdings Inc-
* Ultra Clean announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $174.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $173.1 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $190 million to $197 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S