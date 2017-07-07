PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 7
July 7 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
* 7,047,168 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Ultra have been placed by Investec at a price of 1,950 pence per share, raising about 137.4 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Haverty Furniture- sales late in quarter lower than last year partly due to shifting 1 week of july 4 sale event promotional advertising to after holiday this year