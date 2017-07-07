July 7 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc:
* Entered conditional merger agreement to acquire Sparton
for $23.50 per Sparton share in cash
* Deal values Sparton's total equity at approximately $234.8
million
* Co to assume Sparton's net debt at completion; adjusting
for targeted cost savings, it equates to pro forma 2016
EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6 times
* Launch of placing with institutional investors of 7
million shares of 5 pence each in capital of ultra at 1,950
pence per share
* Proceeds of placing to be to part-fund deal, with
remaining consideration funded through drawdown under co's
existing bank facilities
