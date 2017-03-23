FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces hedging transactions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces hedging transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra Petroleum Corp. announces hedging transactions

* Ultra Petroleum Corp says has entered into new NYMEX natural gas swaps for approximately 119 BCF for months of April 2017 through October 2017

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - Hedges are at an average price of $3.17 per MMBtu, or $3.34 per Mcf

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - Hedged volumes are equivalent to nearly 50% of remaining forecasted production guidance for remainder of year

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - Ultra will continue to evaluate additional hedging transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.