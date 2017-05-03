May 3 Ultra Petroleum Corp:
* Ultra Petroleum announces first quarter 2017 financial and
operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49
* Q1 loss per share $1.12
* Q1 revenue rose 39 percent to $221 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - for q1 of 2017, production of
natural gas and oil was 64.0 billion cubic feet equivalent
(bcfe)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - annual production for 2017 is
expected to range between 290 and 300 billion cubic feet
equivalent
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - drilling and completion capital
budget for 2017 is $500.0 million and total capital budget for
2017 is $525.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - based on continuance of an eight
rig operated program, company expects approximately 25% growth
in production for 2018
* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees projected 2018 ebitda exceeding
$800 million at current strip pricing
* Ultra Petroleum - currently has hedged volumes equivalent
to almost 50 pct of expected remaining 2017 production at
weighted average price of $3.34 per mcf
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - projected ebitda for full-year
2017 ranges between $650.0 million and $700.0 million
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - q4 2017 production should be 25
percent greater than q1 with funding from cash flow
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - operated average of two rigs for
most of 2016 and co has plan for remainder of 2017 to grow to
eight operated rigs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: