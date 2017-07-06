BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Ultra Petroleum Corp:
* Ultra Petroleum announces dismissal of litigation
* Last remaining objection to implementation of company's plan of reorganization has been resolved
* Confirms that it has entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement with Cross Sound Management
* Confirms that it entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement, fully resolving ongoing litigation between parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei