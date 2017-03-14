BRIEF-Ultracharge signed MoU with Leclanché SA

March 15 (Reuters) - Ultracharge Ltd :
* MoU signed with battery energy storage supplier Leclanché SA
* Agreement signed with Leclanché SA to undertake a pilot project focused on electrical vehicle (EV) market
* Under terms, cos agreed to undertake a pilot project to evaluate Ultracharge TiO2 nanotube technology
* MoU does not preclude Ultracharge, nor Leclanché, from entering into agreements with any other party
* "Collaboration will create new opportunities in bringing advanced battery technology offerings to this emerging e- bus market"
* Parties looking to achieve scale manufacturing of high-cycling, and high energy density battery to meet needs of electrical vehicle battery markets