FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ultracharge signed MoU with Leclanché SA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 14, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ultracharge signed MoU with Leclanché SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Ultracharge Ltd :

* MoU signed with battery energy storage supplier Leclanché SA

* Agreement signed with Leclanché SA to undertake a pilot project focused on electrical vehicle (EV) market

* Under terms, cos agreed to undertake a pilot project to evaluate Ultracharge TiO2 nanotube technology

* MoU does not preclude Ultracharge, nor Leclanché, from entering into agreements with any other party

* "Collaboration will create new opportunities in bringing advanced battery technology offerings to this emerging e- bus market"

* Parties looking to achieve scale manufacturing of high-cycling, and high energy density battery to meet needs of electrical vehicle battery markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.