4 months ago
BRIEF-Ultragenyx and kyowa kirin international announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx and kyowa kirin international announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive data from pediatric phase 2 studies of burosumab (krn23) in x-linked hypophosphatemia

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -data showed serum phosphorus levels, rickets, growth rates, and other functional outcomes improved with burosumab

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study shows treatment effects from burosumab were sustained through 64 weeks of treatment

* Ultragenyx Pharma-interim 24-week data from separate phase 2 study in patients aged 1-5 showed burosumab increased serum phosphorus levels into low normal range

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - adverse events were consistent with what has been previously observed for burosumab for treatment of xlh

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "data support potential for burosumab to treat xlh in pediatric patients" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

