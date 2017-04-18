BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Kyowa Kirin announce positive 24-week data from adult phase 3 study of burosumab

April 18 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx, Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Kyowa Kirin International announce positive 24-week data from adult phase 3 study of Burosumab (KRN23) in X-linked hypophosphatemia

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - study met primary endpoint of serum phosphorus response and key secondary endpoint of stiffness improvement

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - patients treated with burosumab demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in serum phosphorus levels

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - there have been no deaths in study

* Ultragenyx - Of 134 patients enrolled, 1 patient in burosumab arm discontinued treatment during 24-week double-blind treatment period due to consent withdrawal