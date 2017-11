Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF MEPSEVII™ (VESTRONIDASE ALFA), THE FIRST THERAPY FOR PROGRESSIVE AND DEBILITATING RARE GENETIC DISEASE MUCOPOLYSACCHARIDOSIS VII

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - OPINION FOR VESTRONIDASE ALFA FROM COMMITTEE FOR MEDICINAL PRODUCTS FOR HUMAN USE IS EXPECTED IN H1 2018​

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍MEPSEVII WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN U.S. LATER IN NOVEMBER​