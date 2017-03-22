March 22 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ultragenyx announces topline data from phase 2 UX007
glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome seizure study
* Study did not meet primary endpoint
* Patients treated with UX007 demonstrated a reduction of
13.4% in overall seizure frequency relative to placebo
* There was no difference in cognitive function as assessed
by cantab in patients treated with UX007 compared to placebo
* Two of 36 enrolled patients discontinued treatment during
eight-week placebo-controlled period
* 12 patients have discontinued treatment during extension
period to date
* Two patients discontinued due to adverse events, 4
patients due to tolerability reasons, and 8 due to compliance or
study burden issues
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "Look forward to studying
UX007 in our phase 3 study in Glut1 DS patients with movement
disorders"
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "Continue to evaluate our
plans in seizure indication"
