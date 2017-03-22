March 22 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc -

* Ultragenyx announces topline data from phase 2 UX007 glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome seizure study

* Study did not meet primary endpoint

* Patients treated with UX007 demonstrated a reduction of 13.4% in overall seizure frequency relative to placebo

* There was no difference in cognitive function as assessed by cantab in patients treated with UX007 compared to placebo

* Two of 36 enrolled patients discontinued treatment during eight-week placebo-controlled period

* 12 patients have discontinued treatment during extension period to date

* Two patients discontinued due to adverse events, 4 patients due to tolerability reasons, and 8 due to compliance or study burden issues

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "Look forward to studying UX007 in our phase 3 study in Glut1 DS patients with movement disorders"

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - "Continue to evaluate our plans in seizure indication"