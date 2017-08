April 4 (Reuters) - Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd:

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) limited has completed its court-approved financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017

* Ultrapetrol -all of conditions to effectiveness under its plan of reorganization have been satisfied or otherwise waived in accordance with terms of plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: