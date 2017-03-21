FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ultrapetrol(Bahamas) prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd -

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court

* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd says expects to emerge from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017

* Plan implements agreement reached with company's and subsidiaries' lenders and bondholders

* Under plan river business units will be purchased by Sparrow River Investments Ltd for a purchase price of $73.0 million

* Other creditors of offshore business are unaffected and will continue to be paid when due in ordinary course of business

* Says Sparrow Offshore Capital Ltd will purchase offshore subsidiaries of company for $2.5 million

* Management teams of river business and offshore business are being retained

* Plan provides that all other creditors will be paid in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

