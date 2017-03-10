US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
March 10 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says subsidiary United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth a combined T$2.9 billion ($93.33 million) from ASML Hong Kong Ltd, KLA-Tencor Corp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0710 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: