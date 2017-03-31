BRIEF-UMH Properties renews and expands its existing unsecured revolving credit agreement

March 31 (Reuters) - UMH Properties Inc

* UMH Properties, Inc. renews and expands its existing unsecured revolving credit agreement

* UMH Properties - has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement to renew and expand its existing unsecured revolving credit facility

* UMH Properties - facility provides for increase from $35 million in available borrowings to $50 million in available borrowings with a $75 million accordion feature

* Maturity date of facility is March 27, 2020, with a one year extension option