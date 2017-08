Aug 1 (Reuters) - Umpqua Holdings Corp:

* Umpqua Holdings Corp - on july 31, 2017, co's board of directors approved extension of company's share repurchase program to july 31, 2019

* Umpqua Holdings Corp - approximately 10.6 million shares remain authorized for repurchase under program - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2uWIulh Further company coverage: