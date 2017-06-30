BRIEF-Artilium names Rupert Hutton as CFO
* Says appointment of Rupert Hutton as its chief financial officer with effect from July 1 2017
June 30 UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG :
* ANNOUNCES COOPERATION WITH SOLARISBANK IN ORDER TO EXTEND VALUE CHAIN
* Says it appoints Atsushi Kato as new president to replace Tetsuji Yanagisawa, effective on June 30