May 9 (Reuters) - UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG:

* UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG ACQUIRES MAJORITY OF PEACHES MOBILE GMBH

* ACQUIRED 51 PERCENT OF PEACHES MOBILE GMBH, WHICH WILL BE NAMED UMT PEACHES MOBILE GMBH IN FUTURE. PURCHASE PRICE WAS PAID IN CASH AND TREASURY SHARES