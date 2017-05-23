FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-UMW Holdings Bhd posts quarterly net profit of 20.2 million rgt
May 23, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-UMW Holdings Bhd posts quarterly net profit of 20.2 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - UMW Holdings Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 20.2 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.80 billion rgt

* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 2.20 billion rgt; year-ago net profit 16.6 million rgt

* "Financial performance of oil & gas segment in 2017 is expected to remain challenging due to the low time charter rates environment"

* "The group’s performance will still be affected by the downturn in the oil and gas industry until the completion of the exit plan"

* "The outlook for automotive segment is expected to continue to be competitive for 2017"

* "Auto manufacturers and distributors expected to continue experiencing lower margins for rest of year with subdued consumer sentiments & volatility in ringgit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

