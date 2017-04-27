FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Under Armour executive says expects Q2 revenue growth rate to be about 1 point higher than Q1 - conf call
April 27, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Under Armour executive says expects Q2 revenue growth rate to be about 1 point higher than Q1 - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc

* Under Armour executive - sluggish signature market and warm consumer reception led to softer-than-expected results for the Curry 3 sneakers - conf call

* Under Armour executive - expect the revenue growth rate in the second quarter to be approximately 1 point higher than the first quarter - conf call

* Under Armour executive - for second half of year, expect revenue to be up at mid-teen percent rate, with "strongest comparison of 2017 being in Q4" - conf call

* Under Armour executive - this year "Under Armour officially out of acquisition mode and we're in activation mode" - conf call Further company coverage:

