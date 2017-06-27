BRIEF-Getty Realty signs deal to acquire 49 properties
* Getty realty corp. Enters into definitive agreement to acquire 49 properties for $123 million
June 27 Under Armour Inc:
* Under Armour announces Patrik Frisk as president and chief operating officer
* Under armour inc - company also announced strategic executive changes to align its organizational structure
* Under armour inc - Frisk will have responsibility for company's go-to-market strategy and successful execution of its long-term growth plan
* Under armour - Paul Fipps named chief technology officer with responsibility for overseeing all aspects of engineering that support co's web and mobile applications
* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET MULTIPLE NEW APPLICATIONS ON ITS INTELLISPACE PORTAL PLATFORM FOR RADIOLOGY