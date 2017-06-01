FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Uni-Select Inc:

* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK

* Transaction value is approximately 205.0 million STG on a cash-free and debt-free basis

* Transaction fully funded with debt

* Transaction is fully funded with debt

* Transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS

* ‍Sephton will join Uni-Select's executive team while continuing his leadership role in UK as President and CEO of European business segment​

* Terms of transaction have been approved by Board of Directors of Uni-Select and Parts Alliance shareholders

* To finance transaction, Uni-Select has secured a US$625.0 million fully underwritten commitment from National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.