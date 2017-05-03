BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Uni Select Inc
* Uni-Select reports sales and EBITDA growth as well as network expansion in q1
* Q1 sales rose 12.6 percent to $297.2 million
* Uni-Select Inc - qtrly earnings per share earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $309.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Uni-Select Inc - C$0.0925 per share quarterly dividend declared, up 8.8%
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.