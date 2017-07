July 26 (Reuters) - Uni Select Inc

* Uni-Select reports improved performance in Canada

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0925per share

* Q2 sales rose 5.1 percent to $340.3 million

* Qtrly adjusted ebitdaof $32.5 million, representing 9.5% of sales

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $337.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: