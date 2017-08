March 28 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco:

* Announces adjustment to rights of holders of ORNANE 2012 and ORNANE 2014 as of March 29, 2017

* For ORNANE 2012 bonds, new conversion rate is 1.20

* For ORNANE 2014 bonds, new conversion rate is 1.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)