Feb 15 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco:

* Announces the successful placement of a 600 million euros ($635.22 million) bond

* This bond was priced at a spread of 65 bps over mid-swap rates, corresponding to a coupon of 1.50 pct

* Issue was almost 2 times oversubscribed ($1 = 0.9446 euros)