March 17 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE:

* Rob Ter Haar will cease his responsibilities as Chairman and member of Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco at general meeting of April 25, 2017

* Supervisory board will formally appoint Colin Dyer as its Chairman following annual general meeting