UNIBEL SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 50 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 133 MILLION VERSUS EUR 165 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING MARGIN IN THE SECOND SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO FALL