BRIEF-Unicaja intends to list on Spanish stock exchange

June 1 (Reuters) - UNICAJA BANCO SA IPO-UNIB.MC:

* SAYS INTENDS TO LIST ON SPANISH STOCK EXCHANGE‍​

* IPO WILL CONSIST OF OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF 625.0 MILLION NEWLY-ISSUED SHARES OF COMPANY (REPRESENTING 40.4 PCT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL ASSUMING NO EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION)

* TO GRANT AN OPTION TO MORGAN STANLEY AS STABILIZATION MANAGER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO 62.5 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES TO COVER OVER-ALLOTMENTS IN THE OFFERING

* EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REINFORCE CAPITAL POSITION, TO FUND ACQUISITION OF THE FROB STAKE IN ESPANADUERO, AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon:

