UPDATE 2-Honda confirms 11th U.S. death tied to ruptured Takata air bag inflator
WASHINGTON, July 10 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.
July 10 Nikkei:
* Unicharm Corp is expected to report a 3% gain in group operating profit to 37.5 billion yen for the six months ended in June - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp will likely maintain its full-year guidance when announcing January-June results on Aug. 10 - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp's sales for the six months ended in June likely rose about 3% to 305 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tAk5TN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, July 10 British supermarket Waitrose said it is extending its commitment to using the Fairtrade logo on its teas, days after rival Sainsbury's faced criticism from shareholders for piloting a different scheme.