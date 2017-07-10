July 10 Nikkei:

* Unicharm Corp is expected to report a 3% gain in group operating profit to 37.5 billion yen for the six months ended in June‍​ - Nikkei

* Unicharm Corp will likely maintain its full-year guidance when announcing January-June results on Aug. 10 - Nikkei

* Unicharm Corp's sales for the six months ended in June likely rose about 3% to 305 billion yen - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tAk5TN)